Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo find themselves at crossroads in the thrilling trailer for Oasis

On February 20th, KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Oasis' released the third teaser video ahead of the first broadcast on March 6. 'Oasis' is a drama depicting the story of three young people who fiercely threw their bodies to protect their own dreams, friendships, and first love, which is only once in life, against the backdrop of a turbulent Korea from the 1980s to the 1990s.

In the released teaser video, the three youths Lee Doo Hak ( Jang Dong Yoon ), Oh Jung Shin ( Seol In Ah ), and Choi Cheol Woong (Choo Young Woo), who had been shining infinitely, were placed in front of their destinies. Doo Hak's father (Kim Myung Soo), who told Cheol Woong not to win, said, "Why do I have to live like a servant?" and Cheol Woong, who fell in love at first sight, said, "If you like it, you should compete fairly,” making a strong contrast. It shows the relationship between Doo Jak and Cheol Woong, who wear the same school uniform and laugh together, but are different from the starting line.

The trio:

Then, the phrase 'Three youths who have gone awry in a mixed destiny' makes us anticipate the appearance of the three young people who take off their school uniform and walk different paths. Doo Hak, who has lived at the bottom of his life protecting himself, and Cheol Woong, who has lived among those who protect him, and the spirit of watching both of them. “Even if the whole world points fingers like that, you, you can’t do that,” a cry of spirit toward Doo Hak and eyes full of anger, “ Will I just die? Please say something,” and the final image of Doo Hak crying out made the viewers feel sad.

Jang Dong Yoon plays 'Lee Doo Hak', who is poor but has a brilliant brain. He falls in love with 'Oh Jung Shin' and falls in love with her at first sight. Choo Young Woo plays Lee Doo Hak's best friend and fateful rival 'Choi Cheol Woong'. He is an elite who never misses the first place in his entire school. He is another character who likes Oh Jung Shin. Seol In Ah takes on the role of Oh Jung Shin, a transfer student from Seoul. She has an honest and confident personality, and she has the strength to rush towards her dreams.

