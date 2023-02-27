Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo lead different lives in the latest poster for new drama Oasis

KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Oasis', which will be broadcast for the first time on March 6, will be broadcast on February 27th with Lee Doo Hak (Jang Dong Yoon), Oh Jung Shin (Seol In Ah) and Choi Cheol Woong (Choo Young Woo) released a group poster with a right triangle. The published poster shows the three youths Lee Doo Hak, Oh Jung Shin, and Choi Cheol Woong staring at someone from different places. It is a 180 degree change from the teaser poster, which was previously revealed, wearing a school uniform and showing off a refreshing beauty with a bright smile.

Oasis:

Doo Hak with red scars on his face, Jung Shin in a black dress and Cheol Woong in a neat suit represent the situation of the three young people living in a different world from the past. Doo Hak's gaze, looking up with anger, meets Cheol Woong's downward gaze, creating tension between the two men. The mind's gaze turned to Cheol Woong and was only looking at Doo Hak. The colliding gazes of the three youths show the love of those who have crossed paths. In addition, the silhouette of Doo Hak, a boy in high school who was confronted as if he had turned his back on the three, heightens the meaningful atmosphere. It stimulates curiosity about what happened to Doo Hak in the past, who was left only as a faint silhouette in the poster, and who made him change so much.