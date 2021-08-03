Jang Geun Suk confirmed to release a new Japanese single for THIS month after the success of ‘Amagoi’

Jang Geun-suk himself wrote and composed a new song, and proved his popularity by occupying the Japanese music charts. Jang Geun Suk will release 'Amagoi' on August 4 to celebrate his 34th birthday. 'Amagoi' opened for pre-streaming on July 28 and took first place on both the Japanese LINE MUSIC real-time chart and the daily chart, proving his power as the 'Asia Prince'. Previously, Jang Geun-suk dominated the charts after the release of the digital singles 'Star' and 'Emotion', which were released in March and May, respectively.

In particular, 'Amagoi' is a song that Jang Geun-suk personally participated in writing and composing. The jacket photo and teaser video of 'Amagoi' released last month captures a fantastic night road full of neon signs in a raining landscape, raising the retro atmosphere of the song to the fullest with the effect of watching a VHS video.

In addition, Jang Geun-suk announces the release of 'Day by day' in September following the new song 'Amagoi' released in August, and attention is being paid to what kind of results he will achieve. As such, Jang Geun-suk continues to take on new challenges as an artist, and at the same time, he is receiving enthusiastic responses from fans through his steady activities.

Jang Geun-suk released 'Amagoi' and said, "Thank you for your support during the release of 'Emotion'. Thanks to a ton of support, we will be able to release a single album in August and September. August 4 is also my birthday, so I hope we have a good time together.”

Jang Geun Suk will hold an online live performance '2021 JKS Online Summer Live GeunNight' at 7 pm on the 28th. The single album 'Emotion' as well as the 'Amagoi' stage can be performed together, so it is expected to be a good gift for domestic and foreign fans. Performance-related information can be found on the official website.

Meanwhile, Jang Geun-suk has many acting offers coming his way and is carefully reviewing his next work as well as preparing to return as an actor. It is said that he shows a colorful side as an artist, so his fans are waiting to see him return to the small screen soon!

