Jang Gyu Ri in talks to join Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin for romance K-drama The Number You Have Dialed

Jang Gyu Ri is reportedly set to join Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in their new romance K-drama, titled The Number You Have Dialed. Based on a web novel, the series portrays the romance of a couple who married for convenience, faced with a tense situation when they receive a threatening phone call.

According to an industry official speaking to Sports Chosun on June 27th, actress Jang Gyu Ri will join Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in MBC's new drama The Number You Have Dialed, a romance series.

If Jang Gyu Ri accepts the role, she will portray Na Yoo Ri in The Number You Have Dialed, an announcer who becomes the youngest spokesperson for the President's Office and is a devoted fan of Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok).

Her character will also become entangled with Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin). Anticipation surrounds Jang Gyu Ri's performance, as she takes on a central role in the series. Currently the actress is active in the tvN drama The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, she is known for her dynamic abilities, including action scenes and car chases. There is significant interest in how she will portray the role of refreshing role of an announcer in this new drama.

Jang Gyu Ri gained prominence by finishing ninth in Mnet's girl group survival show Idol School, leading to her inclusion in the girl group Fromis 9. She garnered more recognition following her role in the television series It's Okay to Not Be Okay in 2020.

More about The Number

In The Number You Have Dialed, Yoo Yeon Seok takes on the role of Baek Sa Eon, the youngest spokesperson of the Blue House and a rising young politician. With a prestigious background as a former news anchor, he possesses a combination of elite lineage, handsome looks, and exceptional abilities. However, his life is upended when he receives a startling phone call informing him of his wife's kidnapping.

Chae Soo Bin will portray Hong Hee Joo in The Number You Have Dialed, the wife of Baek Sa Eon. Hee Joo is a sign language interpreter who developed aphasia following a significant childhood incident. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she is kidnapped by a stranger, prompting her to reassess her outward presence of marital happiness. The Number You Have Dialed will be airing on MBC as a Friday-Saturday drama.

