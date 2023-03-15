Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara lead different lives in the first poster for the upcoming comedy drama Family

A risky double life begins under the same roof as Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara.

On March 15th, tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Family' released a teaser poster. 'Family' is a family shooter espionage comedy about a NIS black agent husband who disguises himself as an ordinary office worker and a sweet and bloody wife who dreams of a perfect family. Actor Jang Hyuk took on the role of Kwon Do Hoon. Outside of the house, Kwon Do Hoon is an NIS black agent who disguises his identity as a manager of a trading company, but inside the house, he is the husband who is at the bottom of the hierarchy. Actress Jang Nara played the role of Kang Yura, a housewife in the 9th rank who is Kwon Do Hoon's wife and the number 1 housewife in the family.

The poster:

In the released teaser poster, Kwon Do Hoon is hiding in a blind spot under the ironing board and loading a gun, avoiding Kang Yura's eyes while ironing. Intense charisma emanates from the sharp eyes and facial expressions with a vigilant posture that do not go well with the comfortable daily wear, raising curiosity about the reversal side that Kwon Do Hoon will show. On the other hand, Kang Yura is immersed in thought without knowing the situation under the ironing board, as if to remind her of the saying, 'It is dark under the lamp'.

In particular, the copy titled 'A Thrilling Double Life of an Ordinary Family' raises expectations for the situation and laughter that will unfold as a double life under the same roof between black agent Kwon Do Hoon disguised as an ordinary office worker and Kang Yura, who ranks first in the family. Meanwhile, 'Family' will be broadcasted at 8:50 PM KST on April 17th.

Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara:

This couple are coming back together for the third time after working on Successful Story of a Bright Girl and You Are My Destiny. Many are excited to see them share a screen again and display their impeccable chemistry!

