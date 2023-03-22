Jang Hyuk, Jang Nara and Chae Jung An star in the new poster for upcoming comedy thriller drama Family

On March 22nd, tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Family’ released the main poster featuring Jang Hyuk's risky double life, Jang Nara and Chae Jung An.

Family:

'Family' is a thrilling family shooter espionage comedy about a NIS black agent husband who disguises himself as an ordinary office worker and a sweet wife who dreams of a perfect family. In the play, Jang Hyuk is a one-shot, one-kill NIS black agent who disguises his identity as a trade manager outside the house, but inside the house, he plays the role of Kwon Do Hoon, a husband who is at the bottom of the hierarchy. Jang Nara took on the role of Kang Yura, a dutiful housewife. Along with this, Chae Jung An will transform into Kwon Do Hoon's shooter, Oh Cheon Ryun, a professional NIS officer, and show off her crush girl crush charm, while also presenting a shooter chemistry with Jang Hyuk.

The poster released on this day contains the double life of Kwon Do Hoon, who is on and off inside and outside the house. Outside the house, he wears an all-black suit, loads a pistol, and radiates sharp charisma, creating tension. On the other hand, inside the house, she puts on a cute apron, carries a shopping cart, and goes into crumpled mode, creating a perfect contrast to bring out laughter. As a result, interest in the risky double life and activity of Kwon Do Hoon, who goes back and forth between the black agent of One-Shot One-Kill and the good husband, is amplified.

The characters:

Along with this, Kang Yura catches her attention with her unusual cleaning posture, fully equipped with household items, from rubber gloves to aprons, befitting a housewife in charge of her household. In the midst of this, Kang Yura's expression, startled by something in her, is caught, making her wonder if she will notice the double life of her husband, Kwon Do Hoon. On the other hand, Oh Chun Ryun is sitting on her desk in her office and looking at her documents, and the urban and girl-crush charm radiating from him keeps her attention. In particular, Oh Chun Ryun's sharp eyes make us look forward to her professional performance as an official of the National Intelligence Service in the drama.

ALSO READ: TXT to headline Lollapalooza 2023; NewJeans becomes first K-Pop girl group to perform in the event

Advertisement