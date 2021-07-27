Jang Keun Suk considers lead role in new KakaoTV drama

Thursday, July 8, handsome actor Jang Keun Suk reportedly received an offer to star in a new drama. Jang Keun Suk is targeted to be the male lead in KakaoTV's original drama 'Unexpected Country Diary' (literal title).

Jang Keun Suk's agency, AG Corporation also confirmed the report. AG Corporation revealed that Jang Geun Seuk is currently positively considering starring in 'Unexpected Country Diary'.

The drama is adapted from a popular web novel written by Park Ha Min. This is a romantic story about a man from Seoul who meets a policewoman while living in the countryside.

If Jang Geun Seuk decides to join this drama, it will be his first time returning to the small screen since 2018. Jang Keun Suk last starred in a drama titled 'Switch', then took a hiatus due to military service, returning in May 2020.

Jang Keun Suk has starred in many popular dramas from 'You're Beautiful', 'Marry Me, Mary!' to 'Love Rain'. Jang Keun Suk also starred in a series of popular films after he debuted as a big-screen actor in 2006 through 'One Missed Call Final'.

Are you excited to see him acting again? Let us know below.