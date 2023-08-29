Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee confirmed as leads for upcoming fantasy K-drama Although I Am Not a Hero

My Roommate is a Gumiho actor Jang Ki Yong and Be Melodramatic star Chun Woo Hee have confirmed their appearance in an upcoming K-drama called Although I Am Not a Hero (literally title). Marking this as his comeback drama since his military service discharge, Jang Ki Yong has raised anticipation among fans of this drama alongside Chun Woo Hee.

Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee in Although I Am Not A Hero

The actors have confirmed their appearance in the JTBC drama called Although I Am Not a Hero. The Search: WWW star will take on the role of Bok Gwi Joo, a man who once possessed psychic powers as a result of depression. His powers helped him go to the past however only to his joyous moments and due to the loss of his supernatural abilities, he also forgets all the happy moments. His family also loses their powers due to modern-day diseases like phone addiction and other conditions like insomnia and eating disorders, addiction to mobile phones.

The man's life starts to change when Do Da Hae played by Chun Woo Hee enters his life and starts living with his family as if it was meant to be. Do Da Hae is a suspicious woman who meets the family of the supernaturals, she gets entangled with Bok Gwi Joo while on a mission.

Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee about this drama

The Now We Are Breaking Up actor said, "It's been a long time since I've worked on a project, which is why I'm working on it with half excitement and half anticipation. I will bring this delightful excitement to the end and show you better work. I ask for a lot of love and interest.” Meanwhile, the Delightfully Deceitful said, "Although I Am Not a Hero is about family and happiness. I am looking forward to the chemistry I will share with other great characters which also includes Jang Ki Yong. I hope we all enjoy filming the drama, and shows us a lot of Interest. The K-drama is expected to be released in the year 2024.

