The Atypical Family is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee in the lead roles. The series has been gaining traction from audiences for its unique story and stellar cast members. Moreover, the series has also ranked in fourth place in the list for global non-English TV list. It has ranked in the same spot for four consecutive weeks.

The Atypical Family ranks fourth spot in the global non-English TV list

On June 5, 2024, Netflix released the TOP 10 list of most-watched shows from May 27, 2024, to June 2, 2024. The Atypical Family managed to secure the fourth spot on the list with a total of 17.4 million hours viewed. Furthermore, it garnered over 2.1 million views with the release of the two new episodes. The K-drama has managed to grab a spot on the list for a total of 4 consecutive weeks, proving its popularity among the audience.

Moreover, according to the data revealed by Nielsen Korea, the show received an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent. Only two final episodes of the show are left to air which will be released on June 8, 2024, and June 9, 2024.

More about The Atypical Family

Directed by Jo Hyun Taek and written by Joo Hwa Mi, the story revolves around Bok Gwi Joo, who is born into a family that possesses supernatural powers. He has the ability to revisit joyful memories from his past. However, due to a devastating accident, he loses his power and falls into depression.

Meanwhile, his family deals with their own modern-day problems, including insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction, resulting in the gradual decline of their inherited powers. However, Do Da Hae unexpectedly becomes intertwined with Bok Gwi Joo's family and brings about a wave of unexpected changes.

Apart from Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, the cast list also includes Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi, Ryu Abel, Oh Man Seok, and more. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show premiered on May 4, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday.

