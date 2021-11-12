Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo share an interesting first encounter in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ Ep 1 preview

On November 12, SBS unveiled the preview for the first episode and it already has us excited for the series! The relationship shared between the two can be seen as they have a tumultuous first encounter of cold gazes and miscalculated opinions about each other. Previously, they released a couple of stills. The first episode will be released today.

In the photo, the two are facing each other in what appears to be a fancy party hall. I can't take my eyes off the two of them in a dress-up because they're so beautiful and cool. In addition, the expressive power that robs the gaze with just one eye is also admirable.

In particular, the first broadcast of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' has been rated 19+, attracting more attention. As it is a melodrama, there is a reaction that there is a reason for the unprecedented 19+ rating. In this regard, the production team of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' said, "The meeting between Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk and the beginning of love were boldly drawn. I hope viewers will also wait for the broadcast while guessing why the first episode of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' was organized with a 19+ rating. I hope," they said, raising curiosity. As the design department’s team leader of one of the nation’s top fashion companies, Ha Young Eun has made quite a name for herself in the fashion industry. Beautiful, trendy, and intelligent, Young Eun loves her work and she’s good at what she does. But when it comes to relationships, things are a bit different. Pragmatic to a fault, Young Eun often comes across as cold-hearted, as she prioritizes stability over all else.

Content in both her work and her life, Young Eun has never really been bothered by the fact that others might see her as cold. But when she meets Yoon Jae Guk, a popular freelance fashion photographer, things take an unexpected turn. The living definition of the perfect man, Jae Guk is wealthy, handsome, and intelligent, but that’s not what catches Young Eun’s attention. There’s something more to Jae Guk that Young Eun just can’t seem to ignore. As if in a dream, Young Eun and Jae Guk find themselves falling for each other. But not all fairy tales have a happy ending. Is theirs a story that will end in heartbreak or will they manage to find their own version of happily ever after, after all?

