Jang Ki Yong, Cha Seung Won, Park Hee Soon, and more get confirmed to star in mystery thriller K-drama Pigpen

Jang Ki Yong, Cha Seung Won, Park Hee Soon, Roh Jeong Eui, and Kim Dae Myung are set to star together in an upcoming drama. Titled Pigpen (working title), this mystery thriller is based on a webtoon by Kim Carnby, the writer behind Sweet Home. The drama follows Jin Woo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who, after being shipwrecked on a deserted island, must piece together his fragmented memories to survive against a mysterious family.

Jang Ki Yong will undergo a dramatic transformation in his role as Jin Woo, a man who loses his memories and finds himself stranded on a mysterious island. To escape from a peculiar family, Jin Woo must recover his forgotten memories and confront a deep-seated secret. Jang Ki Yong shared his enthusiasm for the project, noting how much he enjoys Pigpen and finds his character particularly compelling. He expressed excitement and confidence about working with esteemed senior actors and a talented production team, and he is dedicated to delivering a standout performance in this thrilling new drama.

Cha Seung Won will portray the mysterious owner of a pension on a remote island, a man who is guided by the voice of God. His character, who runs the island’s only accommodation, brings an intriguing and mysterious aura to the story, intensifying the suspense surrounding Jin Woo and hinting at hidden secrets. Cha Seung Won expressed his fascination with Pigpen, noting that its unique genre, which he has not encountered before, strongly appealed to him. Excited by the opportunity to explore a genre he has always wanted to tackle, he looks forward to seeing the final outcome of this intriguing project.

Park Hee Soon will play Bae Jung Ho, a determined father on a desperate quest to find his missing son. The actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of a series adapted from a popular webtoon. He is committed to bringing fresh narratives and emotions to the role, aiming to enhance the thrill and mystery of the original story. Park Hee Soon encouraged fans to look forward to the compelling and suspenseful journey that Pigpen promises to deliver.

Roh Jeong Eui will take on the role of Romi, the enigmatic eldest daughter of the pension’s owner. Her character remains close to Jin Woo and attempts to persuade him to leave the island. Previewing her role, Roh Jeong Eui expressed both excitement and nervousness about the opportunity to collaborate on this compelling project with actors she admires. She is dedicated to delivering a strong performance and is eager to contribute to the success of Pigpen.

Kim Dae Myung will portray Jin Tae Hee, a suspicious employee at the pension who, despite his outward compliance with the owner’s commands, subtly hints at escape routes to Jin Woo. Kim Dae Myung expressed his eagerness to convey the intense emotions he experienced while preparing for the role. He is committed to delivering a captivating performance, working closely with the director and his respected co-stars throughout the filming process. Pigpen is set to premiere in 2025.

