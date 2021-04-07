Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, and Krystal's upcoming movie, Sweet and Sour, to release on THIS date

The movie wrapped up its filming in December 2019 and is on its way to reach your screens via Netflix. Know about the characters, actors and the story here.

It’s finally happening! ‘Sweet and Sour’ starring popular faces Jang Ki Young, Chae Soo Bin and Krystal has finally released their premiere date! The actors will grace your Netflix screens with their rom com movie on June 4, 2021. The release of the movie was highly-awaited as the filming had begun in October 2019 and wrapped up in December 2019.

‘Sweet and Sour’ is a story about three people in a complicated relationship who are experiencing multiple different emotions. It tells the story of Jang Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), who wants to have the best of both worlds, that is work and love, his girlfriend Da Eun (Chae Soo Bin) and a person he meets in a new place called Bo Young (Krystal). Directed by Lee Gye Byuk, the film aims to realistically portray the stages of a relationship. Just as the title suggests, it will show the first stage of relationship, that is all sweet and sugary. And then the bitterness that appears as fights, breakups, tension occur.

According to the reports, the ‘Search: WWW’ star Jang Ki Yong, who’s currently filming ‘My Roommate Is Gumiho’ will portray the role of the boyfriend. He will go from sweet and perfect boyfriend to being inattentive and negligent.

Chae Soo Bin will be playing the role of Da Eun, a nurse whose love and work life both aren’t going as well as she would want. She will be showcasing a new, matured look in the film.

The third character, Bo Young, has a competitive spirit who joins the company at the same time as Jang Hyuk’s. Her competitiveness and desire to become a full-time employee leads her to work with Jang Hyuk, and eventually the two grow close together.

Portraying swinging emotions and complicating relationships, ‘Sweet and Sour’ will make your heart beat fast, wanting to know the end! The original premiere for the movie was going to be sometime in 2020. But due to some reasons, it was then postponed.

‘Sweet and Sour’ will be released on June 4 via the OTT platform, Netflix.

