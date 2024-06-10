Jang Ki Yong-Chun Woo Hee's The Atypical Family clocks 4.9 per cent ratings for finale; The Midnight Romance in Hagwon rises

The Atypical Family featuring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee garnered its highest viewership ratings for the finale episode this week. The story revolves around a family with superpowers who suffer from mental illness. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon with Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won saw an increase in the viewership. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Sunday, which was June 9.

According to Nielsen Korea, The Atypical Family starring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong achieved a viewership rating of 4.9 percent for its last episode which aired on Sunday which is June 9. The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression.

This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hae learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won garnered a viewership rating of 4.2 percent which is an increase from the previous episode. The romance drama revolves around the characters Seo Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho, who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho always had feelings for Seo Hye Jin and after they reunite after 10 years, romance blossoms between them.

Missing Crown Prince and Beauty and Mr. Roamntic's viewership ratings

EXO's Suho and Hon Ye Ji's historical romance comedy achieved a viewership rating of 4.5 percent marking its highest yet. The romance comedy Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintained its spot as the most-watched television program on Sunday with 17 percent viewership.

