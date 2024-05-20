Jang Ki Yong-Chun Woo Hee's The Atypical Family, EXO's Suho-Hong Ye Ji's Missing Crown Prince achieve personal best viewership

The Atypical Family with Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee reached a new milestone with the latest episode and achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji's historical romance comedy Missing Crown Prince also saw a jump in the viewership ratings, achieving its best yet. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Sunday.

The Atypical Family and Missing Crown Prince receive their highest ratings yet

According to Nielsen Korea, The Atypical Family's latest episode achieved 4.2 percent nationwide average viewership ratings marking its personal best record. The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times.

He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji's Missing Crown Prince earned a viewership rating of 3.8 percent with its latest episode, setting its highest record yet. Set during the Joseon era, Missing Crown Prince revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The project is the spin-off of Bossam: Steal the Fate. The drama is written and directed by the creators of the same series.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon and Beauty and Mr. Romantic also see jump in viewership

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's romantic drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon saw an increase in viewership and achieved 4.8 percent viewership with the latest episode.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most-watched program this Sunday once more with 18.4 percent nationwide average viewership ratings.

