Jang Ki Yong enlists in the military today; fellow actors show support

On August 23, YG Entertainment confirmed that Jang Ki Yong will be leaving to complete his compulsory military enlistment. The actor took this moment to share his emotions with the fans through an Instagram post while his co-stars extended their support for the artist.

The agency revealed that Jang Ki Yong will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier and has completed the shooting for his upcoming drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ already. The location and time for his enlistment are kept confidential as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.

Kim Do Wan, who worked with the actor in the drama ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ took his Instagram to share a picture with Jang Ki Yong and wrote ‘Take care of your health, I’ll miss you’.

Choi Hee Seo also shared a picture of the actor with the cast of ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ with the message ‘Ki Yong, We love you’. Co-stars Song Hye Kyo, Kim Joo Heon, Park Hyo Joo and Yoon Na Moo can be seen posing with Jang Ki Yong.

Jang Ki Yong also took this opportunity to reveal his new look with fans and thank them for their support. The twenty-nine-year-old singer shared a picture of himself in the army haircut along with a hand-written message that reads, ‘Hello, this is Jang Ki Yong. I was able to spend my twenties happily thanks to all the love and support you people gave me. I sincerely thank you. I’ll return strong and healthy in my 30s. Thank you everyone, I love you.’

Fans will wait for the super talented actor to come back from the military in good health.

Best of luck to Jang Ki Yong!

ALSO READ: My Roommate is a Gumiho stars top the most buzzworthy cast rankings along with the drama

What do you feel about Jang Ki Yong’s military enlistment? Let us know in the comments below.