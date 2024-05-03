Jang Ki Yong gains attention for confusion about how to do cheek heart at The Atypical Family press con; WATCH

Jang Ki Yong will be soon blessing small screens with his new fantasy romance drama The Atypical Family. The drama hosted a press conference in South Korea ahead of its premiere. During the photo session, Jang Ki Yong adorably got confused while doing a heart cheek pose and fans couldn’t help but find it cute.

Jang Ki Yong gets adorably confused over the new cheek heart pose

Jang Ki Yong was present at the press conference with his fellow cast members, female lead Chun Woo Hee, Claudia Kim, and others. While the actor flawlessly posed with his co-star there came a moment where he got confused over a pose.

Jang Ki Yong for a moment while posing with Chun Woo Hee got confused when the host asked them to do the cheek-heart pose together. The host tried to help when finally Chun Woo Hee helped her co-star and they did the pose together.

Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, and fans all heartily found it to be a funny yet memorable moment. Jang Ki Yong gave his biggest smile after this cheek heart pose moment.

Fans found Jang Ki Yong adorable and could not help but swoon over his simple unfamiliarity with the new trends. Fans called it a cute moment.

Know when and where to catch the premiere of Jang Ki Yong’s upcoming drama The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family is set to premiere on JTBC on May 4, 2024, at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST). The Atypical Family will also be available for streaming on Netflix.

The Atypical Family follows the story of Bok Gwi Joo’s (Jang Ki Yong) supernatural family who has lost their superpowers due to natural issues like depression, insomnia, and more. However, a small ray of hope shines over the family when a mysterious woman Do Da Hae (Chun Woo Hee) crosses paths with them.

Jung Ki Yong’s Bok Gwo Joo has the power to time travel, however, it does no good to dwell in the past and it soon pushes him into a hole of depression. He also has a daughter who seemingly seems powerless but might be hiding something.

