Jang Ki Yong officially discharged from military service; Confirmed to have renewed contract with YG Ent.

According to YG Entertainment on February 22nd, Jang Ki Yong faithfully completed his military service for about 1 year and 6 months this morning and reported to be discharged from the Army's 15th Infantry Division. Previously, Jang Ki Yong enlisted as an active duty soldier in August 2021 and fulfilled his military duty. Jang Ki Yong said at the discharge site that day, "Thank you for waiting for a long time," and "I will be able to greet you with a good work soon."

Jang Ki Yong started acting in earnest in the 2014 drama 'It's Okay, That's Love'. Since then, he has been imprinted on viewers by performing impressive performances in the dramas 'Confession Couple' and 'My Mister'. After that, he starred in several works such as ' Come and Hug Me ', 'Search:WWW', 'My Roommate is a Gumiho', and 'Now, We're Breaking Up', and were active until right before enlistment. As he received offers for several works even before his discharge, attention is focused on which work he will make a comeback with.

On the other hand, Jang Ki Yong renewed his contract with his current agency YG Entertainment early before his enlistment and continues to maintain a relationship. YG Entertainment said, "We promise to give full support to Jang Ki Yong as a partner, and we plan to accelerate support for his return to acting."

Other artists discharging:

Also, on April 11th, DAY6 member Young K will be discharged from the military. Young K passed KATUSA for the first time as an idol in October 2021 and continues his service. On the 21st of the same month, MONSTA X's Shownu will be discharged. Due to retinal detachment surgery in his left eye, he is serving as a public service worker.

Jang Ki Yong’s activities:

On the 10th, YG Entertainment officials expressed their official position, "It is true that the agency's actor Jang Ki Yong received an invitation from 'I'm not a hero'. However, it has not been finalized yet and is currently under review." 'I'm not a hero' is a drama depicting the story of a family with supernatural powers who lost their ability, and is known as a work that is currently being discussed.

