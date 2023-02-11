Jang Ki Yong to star in the upcoming drama Not A Hero after his military discharge? YG Entertainment responds

As a result of a South Korean media outlet's coverage on February 10th, Jang Ki Yong was in the limelight as the male lead in the new drama 'Not A Hero'. Only 'Not A Hero' is the story of a supernatural family who lost their ability. They are discussing the arrangement. YG Entertainment, announced to the media outlet, "It's true that the offer came in, but nothing has been decided" regarding the appearance in the new drama 'Not A Hero'.

This work is directed by Cho Hyun Tak, who has directed 'Maids', 'Witch's Guide', 'SKY Castle' and 'Snowdrop'. Writer Joo Hwa Mi is in charge of the script for 'Expect Dating', 'Marriage, Not Dating', 'Introverted Boss' and 'Welcome'. Jang Ki Yong was offered the role of a male lead who loses his supernatural powers due to a modern disease in 'Not A Hero'.

Jang Ki Yong:

Jang Ki Yong, who has been in the limelight for the male lead in 'I'm not a hero', is currently serving in the military. He is set to be discharged on February 22nd. If Jang Ki Yong decides to appear in 'Not A Hero', it will be a comeback work after being discharged. However, it is known that Jang Ki Yong has not made a final decision on appearing in the work. Meanwhile, Jang Ki Yong enlisted in the army in August 2021. Before his enlistment, he received a lot of love from viewers through dramas such as 'Now, We're Breaking Up' and 'My Roommate is a Gumiho'.

Jang Ki Yong, who enlisted in active duty in the army in August 2022 for his military duty, will be discharged on February 22 as scheduled. The day to come back to the fans is approaching. These days, when the mandatory wearing of indoor masks due to COVID-19 is lifted and returning to daily life, I wondered if the stars' discharge event could be held in the welcome of the fans who gathered at the scene like in the past. In this regard, an official from YG Entertainment said, "There is no official event related to (Jang Ki Yong) discharge that is currently being planned. So far, we have judged the situation to be careful."

ALSO READ: BTS’ maknae Jungkook becomes the fastest K-Pop and Asian artist to surpass 6 million followers on Spotify

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.