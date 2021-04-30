Jang Man Wol, Ko Dong Man & more: 4 extremely jealous KDrama characters we all love!

Step aside from romantic leads or evil leads, we’re today talking about jealousy! Take a look at our picks below.

‘Distance makes the heart grow fonder’, says a famous quote. We’d say it’s the word that starts with a J - Jealousy. If kept within limits, jealous moments that occur between a couples’ relationships are almost way too cute to not be loved. They’re not usually cringey, but give couples a set of do’s and don'ts when they’re out with their significant other. It also is very much a test of love. Because if someone doesn’t get hurt if they see you with another person, is it even love?

These emotions burn like fire in some of the best jealous characters in KDramas. They go a notch higher to very transparently show anyone that they’re in love with the lead - it’s only the lead that doesn’t know (or sometimes, care). Today, we’re picking out four KDramas characters who get easily jealous, and who easily made their way into our hearts with their cute tactics!

Jang Man Wol – Hotel Del Luna

IU’s character Jang Man Wol shows that even supernatural beings are not above being petty. An unpredictable, moody, and no-nonsense character, she gives a hard time to every soul that she comes in contact with. Even though she is cold and ruthless, she starts to melt when she meets Gu Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo). As time goes by, she becomes more and more attracted, and even obsessed after him. Her unguarded moments when she goes after people because of jealousy, is something the viewers found more cute than annoying.

Hwa Sin - Don’t Dare To Dream

This drama contains a trope that all fans really love, a well written love triangle. Initially Na Ri (Gong Hyo Jin) has a crush on Hwa Sin (Jo Jung Suk), while they’ve been friends for years. Hwa Sin finally realises he loves her back, when she moves on to someone else. The way he becomes so jealous, keeps trying to win her over, puts the other guy down, is something that really engaged the viewers. Especially the scene where he and the other guy get into a mud battle and end up having a hilarious fight. A very well written character, with splendidly portrayed emotions of longing and jealousy.

Ko Dong Man – Fight For My Way

Viewers loved this drama for the plot, the two lead couples and the ‘aegyo’ moments they shared. However, Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) was the most hilarious to watch. The way he interacts with Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won), teasing, taking care of her and hanging out with her all the time was amazing. The way he starts being jealous after Ae Ra starts to go out on ‘dates’ with Park Moo Bin (Choi Woo Sik), interrupting their dates, trying to keep her away from him, and taunting Moo Bin, it was a wonderful side to his character.

Kim Bok Joo – Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

One of the classics, Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) really made this drama stand out. Her relationship with Jung Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk) is so varied, with regular teasing, fights and showcases of affection. Even the parts where their relationship turns romantic, and she becomes crazy jealous for his attention, is just too funny. Especially the part where she sees him having dinner with two other girls, shoots him a glare and does the famous ‘slash finger over throat’ gesture, is too cute and funny. Her body language, expressions were simply too amazing.

Who’s that extremely jealous KDrama character that you like? Tell us in the comments below!

