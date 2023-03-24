Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk have lot of rifts between themselves in new stills for tvN’s Family

tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Family', which will premiere on April 17th, is a thrilling family shooter spy comedy about a NIS black agent husband who disguises himself as an ordinary office worker and a sweet wife who dreams of a perfect family.

EP (Executive Producer) Jang Jung Do, who has produced a number of box office hits such as the dramas 'Live', 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim', 'The Man Who Became King', 'Our Blues', 'The Engagement', and 'Ireland', is directing. It is expected to be the fourth work with Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara, who are in charge of the 'box-office jackpot'. In the drama, Jang Nara plays the role of Kang Yura, a housewife who is ranked #1 in the family and is a housewife with a strong sense of power. Kang Yura (played by Jang Nara) is a clever wife who makes up for the laziness of her husband, Kwon Do Hoon (played by Jang Hyuk), and shows off the top of the powerful hierarchy, working tirelessly for her family.

The new stills:

In particular, Jang Nara will captivate viewers by showing off her trustworthy partner, Jang Hyuk, and a delicious couple chemistry. The acting breath of the two people who have been breathing for the fourth time through 'Family' raises expectations. Kang Yura in the released still draws attention to her by confronting her husband Kwon Do Hoon in a tense confrontation in her bedroom. In particular, when Kang Yura looked at her with her smileless expression and fierce tiger eyes, Kwon Do Hoon was unable to move. Even with just one of her stills, Kang Yura, who usually clings to her husband Kwon Do Hoon, clearly feels the hierarchy in her family, raising her interest.

Jang Nara as Kang Yura:

On the other hand, in another still, Kang Yura and her father-in-law, Kwon Woong Soo (Lee Sun Jae), sit face to face and talk. Unlike her husband, Kwon Do Hoon, Kang Yura's sweet smile shows her deep affection for her father-in-law, Kwon Woong Soo. Beyond the relationship between her daughter-in-law and her father-in-law, she makes even the viewers smile as the two are close friends.

