Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang Min and more gather for script reading session for tvN drama Family

tvN's new drama 'Family', scheduled to air in April, is a thriller comedy drama following a husband who is a office worker by day and a NIS agent at night and the wife who tries to keep the family together. The drama also includes their son and other family members. The drama will show a crazy family that will bring laughter to the viewers through their daily lives as they try to tie their two worlds together.

Family:

Among them, the scene of the first script reading that opens the prelude to 'Family' was revealed. In the script reading of 'Family' held in Sangam Dong, director Jang Jeong Do, director Lee Jung Mook, writer Jung Yu Seon, and the production team, Jang Hyuk (Kwon Do Hun), Jang Na Ra (Kang Yu Ra), Chae Jung An (Oh Cheon Ryun), Lee Soon Jae (Kwon Woong Soo), Kim Kang Min (Kwon Ji Hoon) Main cast members such as Yoon Sang Jung (Lee Mi Rim), Gabi (Ma Young Ji), and Shin Soo Ah (Kwon Min Seo) attended.

Director Jang Jeong Do, who was in charge of directing, said, “I am grateful that good actors are with the script that I talked with the writer for a long time. We will create a scene where you can always meet with a smile.” Co-director Lee Jung Mook also said, “I often say that the work follows the title. I will do my best to create a family-like atmosphere until the end.”

In the script reading that started soon after, Jang Hyuk and Jang Na Ra showed off their conversing skills, proving at once that they were an undefeated golden combination. In particular, Jang Hyuk, who will play the role of 'Kwon Do Hoon', exudes charisma as a black agent of the National Intelligence Service and presents tension, but when he couples up with Jang Na Ra, he shows off her comic acting as an agent's doting wife. Along with this, Jang Na Ra, who will play the role of 'Kang Yoo Ra', enhanced her immersion with her lively and passionate acting, where scenes were drawn just by her reading.

ALSO READ: Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo and more confirmed as cast members for The Good Bad Mother

Advertisement