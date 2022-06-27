Jang Nara’s co-stars CNBLUE’s Yong Hwa & Lee Sang Yoon wish her goodbye during the actor’s wedding

On June 27, Jang Nara got married to her beau and during the wedding, her co-stars CNBLUE’s Yong Hwa and Lee Sang Yoon screamed their goodbyes to her and it was definitely the best thing to see! Yong Hwa said, “Goodbye Noona! (Older sister). Take care!” while the people around were giggling. Lee Sang Yoon said, “Goodbye and take care. I wish you happiness.”

Jang Nara held her wedding ceremony at Bonnelli Garden in Seoul, receiving warm congratulations from her family and acquaintances. Jang Nara's wedding was held privately, with only her adoptive parents and acquaintances invited. The wedding was hosted by Park Kyung Rim, a broadcaster who is Jang Nara's best friend, and led the scene to laughter throughout. Jang Nara wore her elegant bell-line wedding dress and a shiny tiara on her head, boasting a more dazzling bride than ever before.

Yong Hwa also said, “When I was filming 'Sell Your Haunted House', I promised that I would sing the congratulatory song if Noona got married. I kept my promise today." Then he sang 'Love Light'. At the start of her wedding ceremony, Nara Jang expressed her joy by greeting her guests, "Thank you for coming to the wedding," and the guests cheered on her new flower path with enthusiastic cheers and applause.

Jang Na Ra is a South Korean singer and actress active in both the South Korean and Chinese entertainment industries since 2001. She rose to prominence with her hit studio album ‘Sweet Dream’ in 2002, and starred in well-received television series ‘Successful Story of a Bright Girl’ (2002), ‘My Love Patzzi’ (2002), ‘Wedding’ (2005), ‘My Bratty Princess’ (2005), ‘Confession Couple’ (2017), ‘The Last Empress’ (2018–2019), and ‘VIP’ (2019).

