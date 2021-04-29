Jang Nara's Sell Your Haunted House reaches their best ratings yet; Law School maintains consistent ratings

Check how well Sell Your Haunted House, Law School and Oh My Ladylord fared on the ratings chart! Read on to find out.

The joy of our favourite dramas also brings us the anxiety of weekly ratings and we have the report card on how our favourite dramas have fared so far. According to Nielsen Korea, Jang Nara starrer Sell Your Haunted House achieved their personal best ratings yet with the 5th episode receiving a nationwide rating of 5 percent and 6.3 percent (ratings centred nationwide and Seoul centred). It is a new record, exceeding the existing highest rating of 5.9 percent which they had achieved three times already!

For those uninitiated, Jang Nara plays Hong Ji Ah is a real estate broker, owner of Daebak Real Estate and an exorcist. She cleans out buildings in which ghosts frequent and where people have died. She earned this skill from her mother Oh In Beom, who is a con-artist who uses ghosts to earn money. Hong Ji-ah and Oh In-beom team up to solve the secret behind her mother's death 20 years ago. The drama is applauded for being a funny and enjoyable fantasy-comedy drama.

Kim Bum's Law School is maintaining its consistent ratings and has increased only slightly since the previous episode. Law School recorded a rating of 4.473 percent, a slight increase from 4.318 percent from the fourth episode. Kim Bum starrer Law School is a legal crime-thriller drama set in the prestigious Hankuk University of Korea. A grim incident occurs on their campus and students must put their legal education and training to good use and clear their professor, Yang Jong Hoon's name off suspicion of murder.

Lee Min Ki and Nana's Oh My Ladylord recorded the lowest amongst the three dramas with a disappointing 1.3 percent rating and could not exceed the 1 percent rating mark.

