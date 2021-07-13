Jang Sung Kyu, Jang Do Yeon, John Park confirmed as the cast for tvN mystery science reality show

ang Sung Kyu, Jang Do Yeon and John Park are cast as MCs for tvN’s new show ‘The Da Vinci Note’. Read ahead to know more.

As reported by Osen, tvN launches a new entertainment show 'The Da Vinci Note' (directed by Lee Jung-hwan). Jang Seong-gyu, Jang Do-yeon, and John Park confirmed the appearances. ‘The Da Vinci Note’ is a mystery experimental show that uncovers the workings of any complicated trick, illusions, sleight of hand, etc with scientific evidence as a way to show how any trick is just a combination of science concepts used to trick the eye.

Jang Seong-gyu, Jang Do-yeon, and John Park are expected to appear as MCs who will lead the mystery experiment show. Jang Sung Kyu is a host and television personality. He was formerly a news announcer for JTBC until March 2019. He is signed to JTBC Studios, a subsidiary company under JTBC, working as a freelancer, and currently stars in YouTube variety show Workman, where he works as a staff member for various Kpop artists such as EXO, The Boyz, etc. He also makes a frequent appearance on the successful variety show ‘Knowing Bros’. Jang Do Yeon is a comedian and has worked on many variety shows including ‘Lets BTS’, ‘Hangout with Yoo’, ‘Eye Contact’ etc and is well loved for gags and ability to light a room up.

John Park was born in Chicago; prior to entering Superstar K2, he was a student at Northwestern University majoring in Economics. He was a member of his college a cappella group Purple Haze. He was a semi-finalist on American Idol. He later auditioned for the Korean equivalent of "American Idol", Superstar k2, and finished second. He has recently released his 2nd mini album ‘Outbox’ along with the title track MV ‘us, now, here’.

PD Lee Jung-hwan, who is in charge of directing, said, "It is a new program that takes one step closer to the reality of a mystery phenomenon by combining science, which looks difficult, with easy and fun experiments." He also said, "Please look forward to it."

tvN's 'The Da Vinci Note' will premiere on August 7th (Sat) at 10:40 pm.

