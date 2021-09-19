Jang Young Nam hides the truth about Kim Kang Min in the intense trailer for ‘F20’

KBS drops a powerful trailer for the one act drama ‘F20’ and the acting displayed by Jang Young Nam, Kim Kang Min and Kim Jung Young is emotive and realistic! The trailer starts with a distraught Jang Young Nam finding out that her son, Kim Kang Min, has schizophrenia. Kim Jung Young notices her struggle and provides comfort as she, too, is going through the same situation.

Soon, Kim Jung Young moves into the same apartment building as Jang Young Nam, which is bad news for her as she did not reveal her son’s condition to her neighbours. Bloodshed, outbursts of anger, denial, grief and pain- these emotions are constantly displayed against the dark and dreary background of the surroundings. Jang Young Nam is trying her level best to contain the messes created by her son and his secret but how long will it be till he commits a blunder so big that nobody can save him, not even his mother? Find out in October!

Jang Young nam plays the role of 'Gu Ae-ran', the mother of 'Seo Do-hoon' (Kim Kang min). She is a person who wants her son Seo Do-hoon, who was hospitalized for the treatment of schizophrenia, to return home and return to a normal life. Kim Jung young transforms into 'Lee Kyung-wha', the mother of Son Yoo-chan (Yoo Dong hoon), a son suffering from schizophrenia. When she and her son move into Koo Ae-ran's apartment, she stands at the center of a sharp conflict, adding tension to the drama.

Kim Kang Min will play the role of 'Seo Do-hoon', Gu Ae-ran's son, to realistically portray the emotions of a schizophrenic patient. He was a proud son to his mother as a student at Seoul National University, but he struggles with his mother's completely different gaze.

It will be aired for the first time on KBS 2TV in October, and you can see it two weeks in advance on the online video service platform Wavve

