Janhvi Kapoor LOVES Arjun's Sardar Ka Grandson trailer; He says 'Can't wait to show it to you, dad, Khushi'

A film that has been in the news for a while is Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson. The film's trailer finally released on Wednesday and it managed to leave everyone in awe. The heartwarming tale featuring Arjun, Rakul, Neena, Soni Razdan and others tugged at everyone's hearts including Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi could not help but gush over Neena, Arjun and Rakul's endearing act in the trailer and praised the same on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared the link of the trailer and expressed her thoughts on the same. She wrote, "Such a wholesome, warm trailer!! @arjunkapoor @rakulpreet @neena_gupta." On the other hand, Arjun reposted Janhvi's story and also responded to her comment on the trailer. He expressed his eagerness to show the trailer to her, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor as well. The actor replied, "Can't wait to show it to u, dad and Khushi." The cute banter between the siblings left netizens in awe.

Not just Janhvi, even Arjun's ladylove, Malaika Arora also shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram story as she rooted for the film.

Meanwhile, the film also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hyadri in a pivotal role. It also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Soni Razdan and other actors as a part of the cast. The film is all set to stream on May 18, 2021 on Netflix. It is helmed by Kaashvie Nair. The trailer has received a good response from fans.

