Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Ishaan Khatter's A Suitable Boy among 17 new originals announced by Netflix

Netflix India has dropped the ball and announced a whopping 17 new originals that are set to release through the course of 2020. The announcement is mix of films and series and will see some big banner movies making its way to the OTT platform. Sharing the news, Netflix dropped a video announcing these titles. Some of the films that will release include Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, Ludo with an ensemble cast, Bombay Rose, Class of '83, Ginny Weds Sunny, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Kaali Khuhi among others.

As for series, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy starring Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, Swara Bhasker starrer Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Alankrita Shrivastava's Bombay Begums and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf's Mismatched among others. The dates, however, fort these films and series has not yet been disclosed.

Take a look at all 17 films and series that are set to release this year on Netflix:

1. A Suitable Boy (Series)

Director: Mira Nair

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Vijay Varma, Namit Das

2. AK vs AK (Film)

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap

3. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Series)

Director: Debbie Rao, Abi Varghese, Ishaan Nair

Cast: Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Mona Ambegaonkar, Girish Kulkarni, Dolly Singh, Varun Thakur

4. Bombay Begums (Series)

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava, Bornila Chatterjee

Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand

5. Bombay Rose (Film)

Director: Gitanjali Rao

6. Class of ’83 (Film)

Director: Atul Sabharwal

Cast: Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj

7. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Film)

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar

8. Ginny Weds Sunny (Film)

Director: Puneet Khanna

Cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey

9. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Film)

Director: Sharan Sharma

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vinneet Kumar, Manav Vij, Ayesha Raza Mishra

10. Kaali Khuhi (Film)

Director: Terrie Samundra

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora

11. Ludo (Film)

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf

12. Masaba Masaba (Series)

Director: Sonam Nair

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta

13. Mismatched (Series)

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf

14. Raat Akeli Hai (Film)

Director: Honey Trehan

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Ila Arun, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Nishant Dahiya

15. Serious Men (Film)

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nasser

16. Torbaaz (Film)

Director: Girish Malik

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev

17. Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy (Film)

Director: Renuka Shahane

Cast: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar

Credits :Pinkvilla

