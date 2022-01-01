January 2021 KDramas we are genuinely excited for featuring 'Ghost Doctor', 'Tracer' & more

Happy New Year everyone! It might be a little hard to believe this, but we are already in January 2022 and our favourite K-dramas are here to welcome and usher us into this promising new year full of amazing stories, fantastic actors, charming OSTs and performances we are going to remember for a lifetime! Check out our watchlist for January 2022 K-dramas featuring 'Ghost Doctor', 'Tracer' and more such wonderful K-dramas.

1. Ghost Doctor (January 3)

A fantasy medical K-drama of a different kind, 'Ghost Doctor' is about two doctors who are poles apart but end up combining bodies and spirits after an accident. The drama will tell the emotional stories of ghost doctors who, even after their deaths, cannot leave their hospitals or patients behind.

Episodes - 16

Starring - Rain, Kim Bum, Son Na Eun, Uee

Where to watch - tvN

2. Tracer ( January 7)

Im Si Wan is a man on a mission! The talented idol turned actor plays Hwang Dong Ju the chief of taxation division 5 at the National Tax Service. He works hard to trace money that is hidden from the tax service. He is supported by a talented team which includes Seo Hye Young a man who can over everyone's heart with his affable personality and his boss is Oh Young. Meanwhile, In Tae Joon, who is the director of a regional tax office, seems to be a man who desires more than what he has and harbours greed beyond belief. Could he be a possible threat to Hwang Dong Ju?

Episodes - 16

Cast - Im Si Wan, Ko Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, Park Yong Woo, Chu Sang Mi

Where to watch - MBC, wavve

3. Internal Medicine Doctor Park (January 14)

Medical K-dramas are South Korea's special forte, and we promise you this one is going to be a joy ride! Dr Park Won Jang, played by Lee Soo Jin opens his medical clinic to become the best physician and earn lots of money. He believes that a private practice will bring him a lot of money, unfortunately for him, things don't go exactly as planned and he finds himself on the verge of bankruptcy.



Episodes - 10

Cast - Lee Seo Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Cha Chung Hwa, Shin Eun Jung

Where to watch - TVING

4. Through The Darkness (January 14)

A Kim Nam Gil drama greets us early in the year! The drama tells the story of South Korea's first criminal profiler Song Ha Young, essayed by Kim Nam Gil. He is cool, charismatic and intelligent. Once assigned a case, he digs in every detail related to the case and along with other criminal profilers try and read a criminal's mind and intentions. The drama is adapted from the 2018 non-fiction book of the same name by Kwon II Yong, South Korea’s first criminal profiler, and Ko Na Mu, a journalist.

Episodes - 12

Cast - Kim Nam Gil, Kim So Jin, Jin Seon Kyu

Where to watch - SBS

5. All Of Us Are Dead (January 28)

Nobody does the 'zombie-thriller' genre better than the Koreans, and they are here to prove us right with 'All Of Us Are Dead'. A bunch of young, high school students find themselves trapped inside the school during a zombie virus spread. The situation will put to test their friendship and integrity as each one of them tries their level best, to come out of the situation alive.

Episodes - (TBA)

Cast - Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun

Where to watch - Netflix

6. Juvenile Justice (January 28)

Kim Hye Soo is back with a winner! She will play Sim Eun Seok, an elite judge with a cold and distant personality, who hates juvenile offenders. However, she gets assigned to a local juvenile court. There, she breaks customs and administers her own ways of punishing the offenders.

Episodes - (TBA)

Cast - Kim Hye Soo, Kim Moo Yul, Lee Sung Min, Lee Jung Eun

Where to watch - Netflix

