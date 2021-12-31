January 2022 K Pop Comeback Schedule: ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, Girls On Top and more
It seems like 2022 is going to begin with a long list of spicy comebacks by our favourite artists and we cannot wait to see their new performances! From the debut of awaited groups like Kep1er and Girls On Top to quick comebacks of successful groups like ENHYPEN, OMEGA X and more! We also have many solo comebacks lined up like AleXa, MAMAMOO’s Wheein and Moonbyul, etc. So let’s take a look at the full fledged schedule for the coming month:-
January 3
SEVENTEEN’s Woozi: ‘Ruby’ (Mixtape)
UP10TION: 10th Mini Album- ‘Novella
Title Track: You Make Me Crazy
P1Harmony: 3rd Mini Album ‘DISHARMONY : FIND OUT’
Title Track: Do It Like This
Girls On Top (GOT): ‘Step Back’
Kep1er (Debut): The 1st Mini Album ‘FIRST IMPACT’
Title Track: ‘WA DA DA’
BLITZERS: ‘BOBBIN’
HyunJun Hur: ‘Let Me Drown’
January 4
Woo!ah!: ‘Let’s go towards the star’
Onewe: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘Planet Nine : VOYAGER’
January 5
OMEGA X: 2nd Mini Album ‘LOVE ME LIKE’
Title Track: ‘Love Me Like’
WJSN CHOCOME: 2nd Single Album ‘Super Yuppers!’
H1-KEY (Debut): 1st Single Album ‘ATHLETIC GIRL’
TRENDZ (Debut): BLUE SET | Chapter1. TRACKS
Title Track: ‘TNT (Truth & Trust)’
January 6
AleXa: TATTOO
January 7
Eric Nam: ‘There And Back Again’
January 10
ENHYPEN: ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’
Kim Yo Han: MINI ALBUM ‘Illusion’
Title Track: ‘Dessert’
January 12
MIRAE: Mini Album
January 14
MOMOLAND
January 16
MAMAMOO’s Wheein: 2nd Mini Album ‘WHEE’
Title Track: ‘I Feel Abstruse’
January 17
Fromis_9: 4th Mini Album ‘Midnight Guest’
DRIPPIN: 3rd MINI ALBUM ‘Villain’
JinJin and Rocky (ASTRO): 1st Mini Album ‘Restore’
Title: Just Breathe
January 18
VICTON: 3RD SINGLE ALBUM ‘Chronograph’
January 19
MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul: 3rd Mini Album ‘6equence’
January 24
PENTAGON: 12th Mini Album ‘IN:VITE U’
Title Track: ‘Feelin’ Like’
TBA
TVXQ’s Changmin
OnlyOneOf: ‘Instinct Part. 2’
Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
Hyolyn
Sam Kim
