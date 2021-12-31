January 2022 K Pop Comeback Schedule: ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, Girls On Top and more

It seems like 2022 is going to begin with a long list of spicy comebacks by our favourite artists and we cannot wait to see their new performances! From the debut of awaited groups like Kep1er and Girls On Top to quick comebacks of successful groups like ENHYPEN, OMEGA X and more! We also have many solo comebacks lined up like AleXa, MAMAMOO’s Wheein and Moonbyul, etc. So let’s take a look at the full fledged schedule for the coming month:-

January 3

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi: ‘Ruby’ (Mixtape)

UP10TION: 10th Mini Album- ‘Novella

Title Track: You Make Me Crazy

P1Harmony: 3rd Mini Album ‘DISHARMONY : FIND OUT’

Title Track: Do It Like This

Girls On Top (GOT): ‘Step Back’

Kep1er (Debut): The 1st Mini Album ‘FIRST IMPACT’

Title Track: ‘WA DA DA’

BLITZERS: ‘BOBBIN’

HyunJun Hur: ‘Let Me Drown’

January 4

Woo!ah!: ‘Let’s go towards the star’

Onewe: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘Planet Nine : VOYAGER’

January 5

OMEGA X: 2nd Mini Album ‘LOVE ME LIKE’

Title Track: ‘Love Me Like’

WJSN CHOCOME: 2nd Single Album ‘Super Yuppers!’

H1-KEY (Debut): 1st Single Album ‘ATHLETIC GIRL’

TRENDZ (Debut): BLUE SET | Chapter1. TRACKS

Title Track: ‘TNT (Truth & Trust)’

January 6

AleXa: TATTOO

January 7

Eric Nam: ‘There And Back Again’

January 10

ENHYPEN: ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’

Kim Yo Han: MINI ALBUM ‘Illusion’

Title Track: ‘Dessert’

January 12

MIRAE: Mini Album

January 14

MOMOLAND

January 16

MAMAMOO’s Wheein: 2nd Mini Album ‘WHEE’

Title Track: ‘I Feel Abstruse’

January 17

Fromis_9: 4th Mini Album ‘Midnight Guest’

DRIPPIN: 3rd MINI ALBUM ‘Villain’

JinJin and Rocky (ASTRO): 1st Mini Album ‘Restore’

Title: Just Breathe

January 18

VICTON: 3RD SINGLE ALBUM ‘Chronograph’

January 19

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul: 3rd Mini Album ‘6equence’

January 24

PENTAGON: 12th Mini Album ‘IN:VITE U’

Title Track: ‘Feelin’ Like’

TBA

TVXQ’s Changmin

OnlyOneOf: ‘Instinct Part. 2’

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

Hyolyn

Sam Kim

ALSO READ: Just In: BIG HIT MUSIC denies BTS' leader RM's dating rumours

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

Which comeback are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.