January 2022: Kaun Banegi Shikharwati to Gehraiyaan; Big releases on the OTT this month

In the recent years, there has been a massive surge in the viewership of OTT platforms. After all, the COVID 19 pandemic has changed our modes of entertainment to a great extent. With theatres being shut for months at a stretch and people cooped in their respective houses, the digital medium was the only way of entertainment we had. Interestingly, there the OTT platform has developed drastically over the years and has been coming up with some of the most promising content which left us wanting for more.

And as we welcome the year 2022 whole-heartedly and hope it to be better than the last two years, the digital platform is coming up with some more interesting films and series. So, today we bring you a list of Bollywood series and films that you can watch on OTT platforms in the month of January, their release date and where to watch them. Take a look:

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

A comedy drama set within the modern day family, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is coming up with an impressive star cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta and Kritika Kamra in the lead. Helmed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. As per the trailer, Kaun Banegi, the web series will give you a glimpse of the life of princesses with not so royal lifestyle.

Release Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Zee5

Campus Diaries

Starring Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindani, among others, Campus Diaries is created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav. The college drama revolves around five students of Excel University and will make you nostalgic about your college days.

Release Date: January 7

Where to Watch: MX Player

Ranjish Hi Sahi

Helmed by Pushdeep Bhardwaj, Ranjish Hi Sahi features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, and Amala Paul in the lead roles and has been set in the 70’s Bollywood. The web series is bankrolled by Mukhesh Bhatt and Jio Studios and will revolve around a struggling director, his wife and a diva.

Release Date: January 13

Where to Watch: Voot

Human

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the medical thriller features Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas and Kriti Kulhari in the lead. Human will be seen giving an insight into the dark side of the pharma corporate world and medical scams.

Release Date: January 14

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Created by Sidharth Sengupta, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh in key roles. It is a crime thriller that is expected to leave you on the edge of your seats.

Release Date: January 14

Where to Watch: Netflix

Gehraiyaan

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan will feature Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. The movie will be revolving around modern day relationships and will mark Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant’s first collaboration together.

Release Date: January 25

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime