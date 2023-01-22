January singers brand reputation rankings: NewJeans leads, BLACKPINK and BTS in top 5; Full list here

This month’s brand reputation rankings of the singers have been released by the Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings of the singers are determined through the data collected from December 21, 2022, to January 21, 2023. The criteria for these rankings include media coverage of the singers, community awareness indexes, singers’ interaction, and consumer participation.

NewJeans ranked atop the January 2023 ranking list with about twenty six per cent increase in the score since December. This girl group debuted in July 2022 which was delayed because of a pandemic. Their pre-release track ‘Attention’ garnered a lot of attention and commercial success in their debut year. This girl group has also managed to win several accolades in their beginning year including a Golden Disc Award and a Daesang at Asia Artist Awards. Their comeback with the pre-release track ‘Ditto’ also made it to the top 100 of the UK’s Official Singles Chart list twice.

Lim Young Woong maintained his second position on the January 2023 ranking list. He is an incredible singer with a natural talent who defeated about 17,000 applicants to win first place on the survival show ‘Mr. Trot’. The personal YouTube channel of this Korean singer has also surpassed more than one million subscribers easily along with him winning several accolades. Lim Young Woong was even ranked in Forbes Korea’s list of the top ten most powerful Korean celebrities in 2021.

BTS ranked at the third position on the January singers brand reputation rankings list. This K-pop group debuted in 2013 and quickly made waves in the Korean music industry as well as gained global success. The oldest member of the K-pop group, Jin enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military training on December 13, 2022, while the other six members are expected to soon follow in his footsteps. Recently new pictures surfaced online as he was in military training with his colleagues as well as from his completion ceremony while reports of him being appointed as an instructor were made.

BLACKPINK maintained their fourth position in the January singers brand reputation rankings list with about a six per cent increase in their score from the last month. The commercial success of this K-pop group has also been raging at the global level. They are currently on their BORN PINK World Tour which includes cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dabhi, Manila, Tokyo, Macau, Osaka, and more. This K-pop girl group were the first ever to be in the Top 100 of the UK’s Official Singles Chart list. BLACKPINK was also announced as the first-ever K-pop group to headline Coachella. They have also created history by being the TIME’s Entertainer of the Year in 2022.

IU ranked fifth in the January singers brand reputation rankings list with about a twenty-five per cent increase in her brand reputation index. She shot into the limelight in 2019 with her hit track ‘Good Day’. She is referred to as ‘Nation’s Little Sister’ in South Korea. IU to this day remains one of the best-selling female solo artists. She also ventured further into acting, television shows, and hosting radio shows. IU continues to be one of the most loved artists in South Korea. Recently, her agency also revealed that she is dating actor Lee Jong Suk.

Lee Young Ji ranked sixth in this month's brand reputation rankings. She debuted in 2019 with the single ‘Dark Room’. She started gaining popularity because of the ‘High School Rapper 3’ and has continued to receive the same love with her content on her YouTube channels. Lee Young Ji also recently became the first female rapper to win ‘Show Me The Money 11’. She donated all her winnings and stated that establishing a charity organization is one of her ultimate goals.

Lee Chan Won and IVE ranked seventh and eighth respectively in the singers’ brand reputation rankings for January. Lee Chan Won's first mini album won at the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards for the category of Rookie of the Year. IVE recently won Bongsong and Song of the Year at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards.

Kim Ho Joong ranked ninth while Young Tak ranked tenth in the brand reputation ranking for January. Kim Ho Joong was discharged from military service in June 2022. Young Tak won the Singer of the Year Award in the Korea Culture and Entertainment Award.

