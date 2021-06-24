Japanese CARATs find SHINee's Taemin's photocard in SEVENTEEN's Your Choice albums; Accept him as 14th member

Several CARATs from Japan shared photos on Twitter of the group's album along with their photocards.

On June 22, fans of boy group SEVENTEEN shared on SNS a funny incident discovered while unboxing their copies of SEVENTEEN’s Your Choice album. The set includes an album along with three photocards. However, several Japanese CARATs received a postcard from SHINee's maknae! Based on the attire and style, the photos seem to be from Taemin's album Advice that was released in May of this year. They might be the discarded pieces from that time which made their way into these packages due to a mistake at some stage as the distributor of both albums is the same.

Fans of both the groups have taken it positively with CARATs encouraging Taemin's healthy and safe return from enlistment so that they can welcome the 14th member to the group.

On the same day, photos of Taemin from the training camp were released. In the photo, Taemin is saluting with his batchmates at the Army Training Center. SHINee's Taemin announced the news of his enlistment on May 31. After completing four weeks of basic military training, he will fulfil his military duty in the army band.

On June 18, SEVENTEEN made their comeback with their eighth mini-album Your Choice which features the title track Ready to Love.

Credits :News1

