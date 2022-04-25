Jason Bateman TEASES what Ozark's series finale has in store for the Byrde family

One of the most loved crime dramas, Ozark is officially coming to an end with the second part of the fourth season up for release this week. The series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner became a fan favourite ever since it aired its first season in 2017. The show revolving around Bateman and Linney's Byrde family sucked everyone into its dark world early on and if there's one thing fans are looking forward to find out, it's that how will the family's fate end in the series finale.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon's talk show ahead of the show's final part's release, Bateman spoke about what fans are going to enjoy most about the series finale. The actor echoed the fan sentiments regarding his character Marty Byrde's family and said, "'Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?"' are the discussions around the show. Adding on he further said the show has something resembling "a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, Well, is it happy for them?'"

Revealing how he believes the audience will react to the series finale, Bateman further said, "Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.'"

The success of Ozark has been massive over the years and the series also won several major accolades including two Emmy Award wins for Julia Garner who plays Ruth on the show. Also, Bateman himself took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019 for direction on the show and also two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance.

After the first part of Season 4 was released in January this year and the first seven episodes of the big final season certainly pointed out that the walls are closing in on the Byrde family as they find themselves in a tough spot. Part 2 of Season 4 will also consist of seven episodes which will be premiering on April 28 on Netflix.

