Jason Sudeikis has the most 'Ted Lasso' reply when asked if the show will return for Season 4

Ted Lasso is one show that touched everyone's hearts and fans are certainly not yet ready to bid adieu to their favourite character played by Jason Sudeikis so soon. After two successful seasons, the show is currently in production for its third one and the curiosity over Season 4 has already been eating up fans. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sudeikis had the perfect response to the question about Season 4.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of returning for Season 4, Sudeikis channelled his fan favourite character and delivered a response only Lasso could have thought of. Speaking about the show, Jason said, "I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can’t look at season 4 when we’re in the middle of season 3. We can’t worry about the championships when we’re in the first round of playoffs, you know? We got to take it one game at a time."

Well, Ted Lasso has spoken and it looks like fans will have to wait it out, witness what Season 3 has in store for them and then think. about if there will be a fourth season.

Not only Sudeikis, but previously the show's creator Bill Lawrence also addressed plans for the show's future. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence mentioned that the show may continue with newer characters onboard in the supporting cast. He also stated that it's also Sudeikis' decision whether he wants to return as Lasso for another season given that the show's London shoot keeps him away from his kids for a long time and that it's big decision.

