Jason Sudeikis OPENS UP on his famous SNL dance; REVEALS his reason to take it up again in Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso, the extraordinary football coach had become a viral sensation after performing the Running Man choreography while celebrating the moment of victory in one of his matches. However, recently, the actor who plays the character, Jason Sudeikis has revealed that for him, dancing to Running Man had not just started while working on Ted Lasso, rather he had the choreography memorised from when he was a 15-year old boy!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sudeikis said, "It's the same dance I did when I was 15 years old and one of the few white kids on a basketball team in Kansas City to make my teammates laugh." While starring in Saturday Night Live, the actor would often bring up the choreography, performing it in a red tracksuit! "Trust me, man, there's nothing I've done on SNL that people have enjoyed more, spoken to me more about, than that dancing on What Up With That?" Sudeikis shared.

Revealing his reaction to all the sketches he was a part of in Saturday Night Live, Sudeikis said that the one where he used to perform that particular choreography was his best! "When people ask me [about] a favorite sketch, in those final three seasons or so I think it was doing What Up With That? It became one of those sketches that, when the set would start to be built on stage during a commercial break, you'd hear the energy in the f***ing room change," he added.

Speaking of the specialty of that particular sketch, he mentioned that everyone involved had a role to play, and would make each other laugh while doing so. "It is literally the basketball of winning by f***ing 50 points and everybody scores 20. You look at the score sheet afterward and you're like, 'Oh my God, everybody scored 20 points!' Who's player of the game? The show is," Sudeikis shared his reaction.

Sudeikis took up the choreography again, but as Ted Lasso this time!

