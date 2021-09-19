JAY B announces first global fan meeting ‘[SOMO:FUME, Style of my own : FUME]’ for THIS date

JAY B has some exciting news! The solo artist under H1GHR MUSIC will be holding his first solo fan meeting ‘[SOMO:FUME, Style of my own : FUME]’ on Saturday, September 25 at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST). It will be a global online event, where JAY B’s fans can tune in for a fun time, enjoying the tracks from his first mini-album ‘SOMO:FUME’.

The fan meeting will be a virtual event adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and will be taking place for a period of around 2 hours marking JAY B’s first live performance of his latest release ‘SOMO:FUME’. H1GHR MUSIC announced the event on its social media accounts, while the tickets for the same are available to be bought online at BBANGYA TV.

JAY B is a solo artist who released ‘SOMO:FUME’ on August 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), went on to receive massive success. Multiple famous artists like Cha Cha Malone, GRAY, GroovyRoom, and WOOGIE have worked with JAY B to bring about his album while many others including Jay Park, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, JUNNY, g1nger, and sokodomo have featured on the tracks.

JAY B has also announced the release of another music video with MAMAMOO’s Wheein as they present the b-side track ‘AM PM’ produced by artist GRAY, in front of the world on September 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

We look forward to all the amazing content JAY B has in store for us. Meanwhile check out the title track from ‘SOMO:FUME’, 'B.T.W' featuring Jay Park.

