JAY B, Jay Park & Yugyeom's sweet Insta Live sets fans' hearts fluttering, Will Jus2 get a new member?

Jay Park might be joining as the third member in JAY B and Yugyeom's subunit Jus2! Read below for more details.

Jus2 might graduate to becoming Jus3! Don't believe us? Well, yesterday JAY B was revealed to be the mysterious artist joining Jay Park's label, H1GHR Music! Not just that, JAY B will be releasing his first solo single on May 15 as well, under his new label. To celebrate this new venture and the fans' unconditional support, Both the Jaebeoms (Lim Jaebeom and Park Jaebeom) hosted a special Instagram Live broadcast.

Jay Park congratulated JAY B on successfully signing with H1GHR MUSIC, to which JAY B thanked Jay Park Hyung for his constant support and guidance. Jay Park then surprised JAY B and fans by getting Yugyeom on Instagram Live. Yugyeom has signed with Jay Park's other agency, AOMG! Seeing his former Jus2 member Yugyeom, JAY B couldn't contain his excitement and emotions, as Jay Park sneakily tried to align himself as the 8th member of GOT7! Fans were delighted to see the camaraderie and bonding amongst Jay Park, JAY B and Yugeyom and wonder if Jus2 will graduate to become Jus3! Will JAY B and Yugyeom collaborate with Jay Park in the future? Well, fingers crossed!

You can check the sweet moment below:

Today, H1GHR Music dropped the first silhouette teaser of JAY B's first solo release titled Switch It Up! In the teaser, you can see the outline of JAY B's shadow with an instrumental track punctuating in the background. Towards the end, one can hear JAY B's beautiful voice singing, 'Baby I want to switch it up!'.

You can check out the teaser below:

ALSO READ: The secret’s out: GOT7’s Jay B IS the mysterious new artist of H1GHR MUSIC; releases teaser for new single

Are you excited about JAY B's new song? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×