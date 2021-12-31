JAY B makes a surprising revelation of his upcoming Def. EP ‘Love’ with a casual Instagram story

On December 31, JAY B announced his latest Def. Ep ‘Love’ with a casual yet eye-catching cover art as well as the physical album release date which is 5th January, 2022. The new EP will be released under Warner Music Korea. With the new moniker ‘Def’, he wants to create music with less flair and more raw emotions.

On December 27th, underrated solo artist Junny released a new single 'Nostalgia' featuring GOT7’s leader JAY B, who previously worked with on the hip-hop track ‘Fame’ and their constant collaboration has created some beautiful earworms!

In other news, JAY B’s company, H1GHER Music announced that he donated 100 million won through the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation. Through this, JAY B also joined the 'Green Noble Club', a group of major donors.

JAY B established a relationship with the foundation when he was appointed as a publicity ambassador for the 3rd National ‘Thank You Letter Contest’ hosted by the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation in 2018, when he was a member of JYP Entertainment. Since then, they have continued to support the show by donating the proceeds from the concert. JAY B said, "The love of the fans has helped him to make a big donation." and continued to say, "It is more meaningful because it is participating in the donation with the fans rather than donating alone."

Seeing how JAY B aces everything he works on, the fans have become even more excited to see him perform his music!

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Momoland's Nancy & more make it to TC Candler’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021 list

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the announcement? Let us know in the comments below.