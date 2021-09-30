JAY B to open a special pop up store with fun events & 'SOMO: FUME' merchandise goods on THIS date

Ahgases, we have great news for you. Starting on October 1 through October 14, JAY B will be holding an offline pop-up store in Seoul with fun and exciting events planned for visitors. Not just that, there will be special merchandise from his debut solo EP 'SOMO: FUME'. The merchandise goods were designed using the photos personally taken by JAY B.

At this pop-up store, there will be hoodies, sweatpants, T-shirts, and other merchandise goods on sale for purchase. The designed caps and T-shirts were previously made available for pre-order sales online, and will also be available at the pop-up store much to the delight of many fans! A special 'Eco bag DIY event' will be held in the pop-up store from October 1 through October 3, where 100 fans will be able to design their own T-shirts or eco-bags.

There will also be a special event where two groups of visitors will be divided based on whether they made purchases at the pop-up store between October 1 through October 7, or October 8 through October 14. Out of these groups, five signed CDs and 10 signed caps will be gifted to lucky fans!

Ahgases, please note the timings for the pop-up event. October 1 to October 14, 10:30 am to 8:30 pm KST (7 am to 5 pm IST) Monday to Thursday. 10:30 am to 8 pm KST (7 am to 4:30 pm IST) Friday to Sunday. Online pre-orders for JAY B's merchandise goods, which was first made available on August 31, have been extremely popular to the point of causing traffic on the website. With this, JAY B proved his immense popularity as a solo artist.

Congratulations to JAY B!

