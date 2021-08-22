JAY B is ready for a mesmerizing release of ‘SOMO:FUME’

JAY B is gearing up for the release of his solo album and the preparations for it are on, in full force. JAY B first announced the release of his album in July to be released a month later on August 26. The announcement came as a happy surprise for fans who have been waiting for more music from the singer.

The teaser for JAY B’s first EP, five days before the release shows the clip of a running film where JAY B himself is photographed pacing around a room in a suit. Black and white, over music that peeks into the album, a calming tune follows the release date in a unique font.

‘SOMO:FUME’ was revealed with the first teaser image that showed a view of the tarmac. The lines separating the road can be seen in white and yellow as the name of the album is sprawled in the center.

Further, the tracklist containing seven songs, ‘B.T.W’, ‘AM PM’, ‘FAME’, ‘In To You’, ‘Switch It Up’, ‘Count On Me’ and ‘Paranoia’ was revealed. Multiple acts have featured on the album however their names have not been revealed.

Called ‘SOMO:FUME’ which stands for ‘Sound Of My Own’, the album is JAY B’s venture on his own after joining the label H1GHER MUSIC. He has previously released ‘Switch It Up’, a single from this album as a standalone song to give a peek into his music. The song debuted on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales Chart at number six making him the first Korean solo artist to do so.

Anticipation is high for JAY B’s album ‘SOMO:FUME’ that will release on August 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: What does JAY B’s daily schedule look like? Find out NOW

Are you excited for JAY B’s solo album? Let us know below.