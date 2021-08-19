JAY B reveals tracklist for solo album ‘SOMO:FUME’

Are you ready to witness yet another record-breaking album? Because JAY B certainly is! On August 19 KST, JAY B revealed the tracklist for this upcoming solo project ‘SOMO:FUME’. The album will consist of a total of seven songs, many of which will be in collaboration with other artists.

The tracklist, which looked like a black and white piece of paper revealed the names of the seven songs, that are, ‘B.T.W’, ‘ AM PM’, ‘FAME’, ‘In To You’, ‘Switch It Up’, ‘Count On Me’ and ‘Paranoia’.

JAY B revealed that ‘B.T.W’, ‘AM PM’, ‘FAME’, ‘Into You’ and ‘Switch It Up’ will be featuring different artists, however, the names of these artists are still unknown.

Here’s the Tracklist for ‘SOMO: FUME’.

The mini-album will be released on August 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) as announced by JAY B back in July and confirmed by the artists’ label H1GHR MUSIC on August 16 via a teaser poster. SOMO stands for ‘Sound Of My Own’.

JAY B has been actively working as a singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, model and actor since 2011. The singer first worked under JYP Entertainment as the leader of the famous boy group GOT7 before joining Jay Park’s entertainment agency H1GHR MUSIC as a soloist on May 11.

Other GOT7 members have also been taking up solo projects in the recent past. Jackson Wang released an incredible masterpiece ‘Drive You Home’ and received a lot of love and support for the same. BamBam released his solo album ‘riBBon’ in June after signing with ABYSS company. Jinyoung released his solo single ‘Dive’ and is currently starring in the much-loved drama ‘The Devil Judge.

Are you excited for JAY B's solo album?