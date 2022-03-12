Jay Park and IU are reflections of their star lives in hilarious ‘GANADARA’ music video

Learning Korean may not be as simple as you think. Super skilled singer-songwriter, rapper, producer and owner of his new label, MORE VISION, Jay Park is not much different. Starstruck by the songstress IU with her unmatched visuals, glimmering vocals and an ability to leave you speechless, he has collaborated with the beauty for his latest track.

Taking over iTunes charts worldwide, the result is nothing short of a full fledged mini series. ‘GANADARA’ takes on a bouncy tone of the beat that slowly falls into a high tempo and just as easily relaxes it into a mellow tune. The song’s lyrics take on a storytelling format with the music video focusing on their star lives. Jay Park reads off his difficulty in speaking the language and instead using his body language for expression. The hook of the track consists of the Korean alphabets Ga Na Da Ra Ma Ba Sa in sequence portraying the desire of the singer who is trying his best to connect with the girl in front of him.

Their chemistry off the charts, IU’s appearance is just as climatic as you’d expect. As if ascending from her throne, she enters the shoot and takes it over with her charming smile and heavily melodious vocals. Check out the music video below.

This is Jay Park’s first release under his new label that he established after resigning from the CEO positions at AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, where he now acts as an advisor. The track debuted at number 27 on worldwide iTunes chart while grabbing the No.1 spot in 7 regions.

What a smashing start from the artist indeed!

