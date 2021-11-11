Jay Park and Wiz Khalifa’s collaborative track ‘Break Your Heart’ to be released on THIS date

7SIX9 Entertainment released a teaser poster for Jay Park and Wiz Khalifa's collaborative track ‘Break Your Heart’. 'DREAM-X project' works to create music that transcends nationalities and languages. ‘Break Your Heart’ raises anticipation for what these two top musicians from different parts of the world will be showing through their music.

Jay Park is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer and entrepreneur of Korean descent. He is a member of the Seattle-based b-boy crew Art of Movement (AOM), and founder and CEO of the independent hip hop record labels AOMG and H1ghr Music. Jay Park initially rose to fame as the leader of boy band 2PM, formed by record label JYP Entertainment in 2008, after having previously been a trainee for four years.

In September 2009, Jay Park returned home to Seattle after comments he wrote about Korea in 2005 as a teenager were publicized by the Korean media, officially leaving the group. Rebranding and re-debuting as both a solo singer and a rapper, his musical identity would lend to him partaking in the underground hip hop culture in South Korea, a rarity for both active and former K-Pop idols.

An influential figure in the Korean hip hop scene, Jay Park has been described as the ‘scene stalwart’ of Korean R&B,and has been credited as one of the main figures responsible for the increased commercial acceptance and mainstream popularization of K-hip hop in South Korea.

Cameron Jibril Thomaz , better known by his stage name Wiz Khalifa, is an American rapper and singer. He released his debut album, ‘Show and Prove’, in 2006, and signed to Warner Bros. Records in 2007. His Eurodance-influenced single ‘Say Yeah’ received urban radio airplay, charting on the Rhythmic Top 40 and Hot Rap Tracks charts in 2008, becoming his first minor hit. With their amazing music skills, we definitely think it’s going to be a total smash hit!

