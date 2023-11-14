Jay Park announced Gucci's new global brand ambassador

Renowned South Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park has joined the likes of actors Shin Min Ah, Lee Jung Ah, and NewJeans’ Hanni as the new global ambassador for an Italian luxury fashion house. Jay Park is known to have a dominating presence in the South Korean hip-hop music industry. Along with being an artist, he has also founded music labels like AOMG, H1GHER MUSIC, and MORE VISION.

Jay Park signs a new deal with Italian luxury brand

Jay Park first hinted at this possible collaboration in May 2023 when he made his appearance at the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea. He is the newest face to join the luxury fashion house. With this new collaboration, Jay Park works towards expanding his global appeal in the music as well as the luxury fashion industry.

An official statement from the Italian luxury fashion house was issued informing about Jay Park being selected as the global new ambassador. They posted official photoshoot pictures of Jay Park on their X (formerly Twitter) account. Jay Park also took to her Instagram to share the news where he was seen wearing the brand’s iconic loafers and a striking blue-colored pullover.

About his latest collaboration, Jay Park shared that he resonates with the luxury brand’s more than 100 years of history which is said to be continuously evolving in their unique and innovative ways. He is delighted with this new opportunity and aims to work closely with the Italian luxury fashion house.

Jay Park's latest activities

Jay Park whose full name is Park Jae Beom, is currently working as a singer, rapper, and actor under the label AOMG and MORE VISION. He made his debut as a member of the K-pop group 2PM but left it all behind and debuted as a soloist. Since then he has released various albums and tracks as a soloist.

His single Mommae which came out in 2015 has been named as a cult favorite among his fans. He will be releasing soon a new single called Why on November 17. Previously he came up with singles like Candy, Sunday Night Drive, Yesterday, and more.

