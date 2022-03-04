Jay Park announces new label MORE VISION; Details inside

On December 31, 2021, singer, rapper, producer, and businessman Jay Park announced that he will be stepping down from the role of the CEO of his two music labels, AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. The artist shared the news through a letter, revealing that he will continue to remain as an advisor for both the labels.

In an update, on March 3, Jay Park officially announced the establishment of his new company, MORE VISION. The company uploaded an introduction video to their official YouTube channel, showing Jay Park talking about his values and opinions about love, laughter, and his overall vision.

Titled ‘More Love, More Laughter, MORE VISION’, the video shows Jay Park as he talks about expressing himself through his love for hip hop, R&B, dance, and rap, and gaining success and recognition through it. He also shares about his plans going forward, saying, “People have always tried to put me in a box. And I’ve been trying my best to stay outside the box.”

Watch MORE VISION’s ‘More Love, More Laughter, MORE VISION’ video, below:

In January 2022, industry insiders reported that Jay Park will be launching his own K-Pop group, for which he will be procuring investments from Kakao Entertainment. In response, a representative from Kakao Entertainment had vaguely stated that the company is indeed in the process of discussing possibilities for a business partnership with Jay Park.

Following this, in February 2022, Jay Park confirmed that he was establishing a new entertainment company in an interview with ‘MORE TALK with Yoo Hee Yeol’, through his official YouTube channel.

