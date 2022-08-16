Jay Park announces new release; Drops teaser for ‘Bite’

Jay Park is dropping new music soon! On August 15 at 8:30 pm IST (August 16 at midnight KST), the solo artist released a teaser, announcing his return. According to the teaser, Jay Park will be releasing a song called ‘Bite’ on August 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), under his newly established label, MORE VISION.

The teaser image makes one think about outer space with its dark blue hue and tiny blue and white dotted specs, reminiscent of stars. Meanwhile, the title of the song very wittily has a ‘Bite’ taken out of it! Check out the teaser image for Jay Park’s upcoming track, below:

Rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer and entrepreneur, Jay Park began his career in 2008, when he debuted as the leader of JYP Entertainment’s boy group 2PM. Following his departure from the group, Jay Park went on to release music as a solo artist, beginning with his EP ‘Count on Me’ in 2010.

In 2013, Jay Park went on to found the Korean hip-hop and R&B record label, Above Ordinary Music Ground (AOMG), followed by the international hip-hop and R&B record label H1GHR MUSIC in 2017 with producer Cha Cha Malone. On December 31, 2021, the artist stepped down as the CEO of both labels, continuing to remain as an advisor.

Following this, Jay Park officially announced his new label MORE VISION, under which he has presently released the immensely successful song ‘GANADARA’ featuring IU, followed by ‘Need To Know’ in July.

Stay tuned for more updates about Jay Park’s upcoming song ‘Bite’, which is scheduled for release on August 18.

