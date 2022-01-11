Jay Park to establish a new company to launch his own K Pop boy group?

Big news from the K-pop world! According to industry reports on January 11, former AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC founder Jay Park is currently working on setting up a new label, intending to launch his very own K-Pop boy group in the near future!

Furthermore, insiders have revealed that Jay Park will be procuring a major investment from Kakao Entertainment in the process of launching his own K-Pop group. In response to this, a representative of Kakao vaguely stated that since Jay Park is an artist currently active in various areas including as a singer, a producer, and much more. Kakao Entertainment is seeking to diversify its business in the music distribution market through numerous partnership opportunities, and Kakao is indeed in the process of discussing possibilities for a business partnership with Jay Park. However, the exact details have yet to be confirmed.

Industry sources are guaranteed that Jay Park can introduce a new wave in the K-Pop scene with his own style, like how he did with his previous two companies. Proficient in Hip-Hop and R&B, fans are hopeful that Jay Park's new boy group would be something along those lines. We cannot wait!

Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.

ALSO READ: Is Jay Park hinting at retirement? Find out

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.