Is Jay Park hinting at retirement? Find out

On December 31 2021, Jay Park sent shock waves across the K-pop industry and amongst fans after he announced that he will be stepping down from his position as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR Music. He released an official statement on his Instagram, he confirmed that after much deliberation he has decided to step down from his CEO position, but he will remain a friend and advisor to the teams and artists at H1GHR Music and AOMG.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans, artists and the management teams at AOMG and H1GHR Music for putting their best efforts into the company's growth and that he will always be there for them. Jay Park is the founder of both AOMG, which he started in 2013 and H1GHR MUSIC, which he launched in 2017 together with Cha Cha Malone. The rapper has served as CEO of both labels ever since their respective establishments.

Soon after, he released the emotional track 'To Life' in collaboration with his teammates at AOMG featuring - Simon Dominic, GRAY, Loco, DJ Pumkin, ELO, Ugly Duck, DJ Wegun, Hoody, Woo, CODE KUNST, Punchnello, Sogumm, GooseBumps, LeeHi, YUGYEOM, and Korean Zombie. Raising a toast to life and his time as the CEO and to newer endeavours, it truly feels like the end of an era!

Now, in a fresh development, Jay Park has officially deactivated/deleted his official Instagram account! Yes, you read it right, since January 1, 2022, his Instagram account is no longer available to fans. Fans are wondering if he is hinting at a possible retirement after all! He first dropped hints at his retirement by tweeting "If I ever retire or disappear, make sure to miss me" ahead of issuing the letter on Instagram.

There is no official confirmation from Jay Park's side as of now, but if it does turn out to be true, 'To Life' would mark as Jay Park's last song. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Jay Park releases music video for ‘To Life’ starring AOMG artists LeeHi, YUGYEOM & more

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.