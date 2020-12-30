Jay Park, KARD’s BM & more: 7 Kpop idols that were featured on Men’s Health Korea for their hot physique

Men's Health Korea has featured some of the hottest K-Pop idols on its covers.

Men's Health (MH), published by Hearst, is the world's largest men's magazine brand, with 35 editions in 59 countries. Men’s Health Korea is known especially for featuring popular K-Pop idols and actors on the cover. With the popularity of K-Pop and K-Dramas worldwide, Men’s Health Korea issues are in even greater demand worldwide, with fans all too excited to see the idols and actors that are on display on the covers. Considering the huge popularity of the magazine and the prestige that comes with appearing on the cover of Men’s Health Korea, it is likely that your favourite Korean stars have also been on them. To add to it, most of these covers also include the idols or actors having to take their shirt off in order to show off their well-built muscles.

Working out is a vital part of a K-Pop idol's routine. As such, it is normal that K-Pop idols have some of the hottest physiques in the industry. Not only do they work out, but their very profession also calls for fitness. Recently, #BigHitCloseTheGyms trended on Twitter when fans started to notice that all of the members of BTS were getting more and more swole. It is not surprising therefore that these idols were chosen to be on the cover of a men's fitness magazine.

Here are 7 of the hottest Korean idols that have been featured on the cover of Men’s Health Korea:

KARD BM​

ASTRO MOONBIN

BTOB MINHYUK

2PM TAECYEON

PENTAGON HONGSEOK

VICTON HAN SEUNGWOO

JAY PARK

