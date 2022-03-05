Jay Park to release new single ‘GANADARA’ under MORE VISION; Details inside

After announcing the establishment of his new label MORE VISION on March 3, singer, rapper, producer, and businessman, Jay Park has dropped more exciting news! At midnight KST on March 5 (March 4, 8:30 pm IST), the artist released a teaser for his upcoming single.

According to the teaser, Jay Park will be returning with his new single ‘GANADARA’ on March 11 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). With this, Jay Park marks his first official release under his newly established label, MORE VISION.

Listen to the audio teaser for Jay Park’s ‘GANADARA’, below:

Meanwhile, Jay Park’s new label MORE VISION released an introduction video to their official YouTube channel, showing the artist talking about his aim with this new venture. In the video, titled ‘More Love, More Laughter, MORE VISION’, Jay Park talks about expressing himself through his love for hip hop, R&B, dance, and rap, and gaining success and recognition through it. He also shares about his plans going forward, saying, “People have always tried to put me in a box. And I’ve been trying my best to stay outside the box.”

On January 1, 2022, Jay Park had released a music video for his single, ‘To Life’, which included cameos by AOMG artists, including Simon Dominic, GRAY, Loco, CODE KUNST, LeeHi, YUGYEOM, and more. In the lyrics for ‘To Life’, Jay Park raised a toast to his life, to everything he has accomplished thus far, and discussed all that he is endeavouring to do in the future after stepping down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

Following ‘To Life’, the upcoming single is Jay Park’s first release.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Former (G)I-DLE member Soojin officially leaves CUBE Entertainment

